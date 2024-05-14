Founded in 2016, Cognition Foundry is a new type of service provider. The goal is simple: to provide ground-breaking startup companies with the high-performance IT resources normally financially accessible only for major corporations, banks and government departments.

Ron Argent, CEO and Founder of Cognition Foundry, explains: “We started Cognition Foundry to serve startups with real vision—companies that want to change the world, alleviate poverty, or improve the environment. When we consider whether to take on a client, it’s about whether they have an exciting, inspirational idea guiding them that we can share. We want to build genuine partnerships and deliver the technology to turn cutting-edge concepts into reality.”

He continues: “In their early days, startups often face a real catch-22 situation: they want to achieve rapid growth, but a full-scale infrastructure can be prohibitively expensive. On the other hand, if you start with a small platform, it’s tough to scale operations without losing momentum. Once you hit capacity, you have to re-invest, order new hardware, then set it all up in your data center. When you’re aiming for exponential growth, those delays, enforced downtime and extra costs can ruin your chances of success.”

To enable innovative startups to realize their full potential, Cognition Foundry recognized that it would need to offer the very best enterprise-level technology.

“In many cases, startups rely on low-cost commodity scale-out hardware with poor utilization and efficiency,” says Ron Argent. “We felt that we could do so much better. To provide the processing power for massive client workloads, with bulletproof security to keep multi-tenant workloads separated from each other, we looked for the very best solution on the market.”