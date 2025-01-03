These are just the words of Dario Luna, Chief Risk Officer of CNP Vita Assicura, a company that operates in the private sector, that stands out for its marked customization of the solutions offered and the expertise of the team. The company operates on the open market with a multi-partner approach, establishing agreements with major banking groups, networks of financial advisers, multi-firm agents and brokers. Through these partners it offers life insurance solutions in Italy that stand out for their quality, simplicity and sustainability: a complete range of solutions for personal protection, retirement, savings and investment.

In a changing landscape with rapidly evolving needs, CNP Vita Assicura aims to remain by the side of its clients to protect their life projects, ensuring a more open world.

In the life insurance industry today, there are numerous trends that create ideal conditions for launching technological innovation projects to address various needs. The first is the need to comply with regulations that require greater control of operational, ICT and Cyber risks, requiring companies to invest in structured risk governance processes. Added to this is the need to improve assessment models and therefore to equip themselves with technologies that help "wire" their models into stable solutions to spread them throughout the company, which are able to support and integrate information and activities, but above all to enhance the efficiency of internal assessment processes.

Through the re-engineering of information and processes, CNP Vita Assurance has been able to achieve a series of positive results.