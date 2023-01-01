“Open data lakehouse architectures powered by the Apache Iceberg table format give organizations the flexibility to use fit-for-purpose analytical solutions to future-proof their data platforms for all workloads. IBM and Cloudera customers will benefit from a truly open and interoperable hybrid data platform that fuels and accelerates the adoption of AI across an ever-increasing range of use cases and business processes.”
Paul Codding
EVP of Product Management
Cloudera
Cloudera (link resides outside of ibm.com) empowers people to transform complex data anywhere into actionable insights faster and easier. Cloudera’s mission is to make data and analytics easy and accessible for everyone: by improving access to skills, software and mentorship they are increasing diversity in the technology sector and driving global economic sustainability.
