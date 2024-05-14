Chevrolet leveraged IBM Watson Advertising Accelerator to predict and serve ad units with creative elements most likely to increase engagement and action, ultimately educating consumers about their 2021 Trailblazer crossover SUV and uncovering insights about which creative drives the highest engagement.

Accelerator uses Watson machine learning, trained on consumer engagement and user data, to predict the creative variations that are most likely to drive conversions among various audiences.

Watson continuously learned which creative elements and products resonated with audiences, delivering a personalized ad to the right user every time.

With Accelerator’s predictive technology, powered by AI, Chevrolet saw an impressive 100% increase in CTR from start to end of the campaign.