IBM Watson Advertising Accelerator delivers personalized, high-performing creative at scale by harnessing AI to predict the optimal combination of creative elements based on key signals like consumer reaction, weather, and time of day.
While compact crossover SUVs continue to dominate the US car sales market, it can be difficult to breakthrough in such a crowded marketplace.
With this in mind, Chevrolet (link resides outside of ibm.com) came to IBM Watson Advertising looking to drive awareness and consideration for their all-new 2021 Trailblazer.
Chevrolet leveraged IBM Watson Advertising Accelerator to predict and serve ad units with creative elements most likely to increase engagement and action, ultimately educating consumers about their 2021 Trailblazer crossover SUV and uncovering insights about which creative drives the highest engagement.
Accelerator uses Watson machine learning, trained on consumer engagement and user data, to predict the creative variations that are most likely to drive conversions among various audiences.
Watson continuously learned which creative elements and products resonated with audiences, delivering a personalized ad to the right user every time.
With Accelerator’s predictive technology, powered by AI, Chevrolet saw an impressive 100% increase in CTR from start to end of the campaign.
Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, available in 75 countries with nearly 4 million cars and trucks sold in 2019. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value.
