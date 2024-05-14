“We started exploring this issue back in 2016,” recalls Cristiano Nervegna, Managing Director at Deep Lab. “The Italian government passed a law that incentivizes the donation of food surplus, and from this law, we had the idea of building a solution that could help companies build a culture of use and recovery for food — a culture that avoided waste.”

Taking advantage of IBM technologies and working closely with CAR, Deep Lab created BitGood, a waste-conscious exchange platform that simplifies the transfer of food between wholesalers, distributors and outside charity networks focused on eliminating hunger. So as unsold or surplus goods are identified, these food-based non-profits can apply for these resources.

Beyond the potential for charitable donations, BitGood also offers opportunities for wholesalers to identify other potential buyers for their surplus goods. “Going back to the previous example of pineapples,” Ciambuschini adds, “we can keep them on the shelf for one day in the summer. But if you process and transform those pineapples into something different, like a marmalade, then the shelf life becomes one year. You give a second chance to that pineapple, and you don’t waste anything.”

Supported by an IBM Embedded Solution Agreement (ESA), BitGood is hosted on IBM Cloud®, running in a Kubernetes cluster. “The ESA gives us access to the IBM technology we need,” notes Nervegna, “while simplifying how we deliver it.”

And BitGood uses the IBM® Blockchain Platform to manage the traceability and documentation for all of the food handled by the distribution center. “This is extremely useful for the wholesalers to claim their tax incentives,” clarifies Nervegna. “Any time you want to get something from a tax office, you have to prove it. That’s why we put BitGood on the blockchain. With the IBM Blockchain Platform we can automatically create all of the needed paperwork.”