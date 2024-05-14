Centripetal Networks Inc.

Today, no company can operate without robust cybersecurity. While companies dedicate resources to responding to possible cyberthreats, their cyberteams are overburdened by spending valuable time researching threats that have passed, rather than concentrating on real-time prevention. Despite their efforts, it remains extremely difficult to collect, process and operationalize threat intelligence on a live network.

“Having massive libraries of information with the only action of producing reports for others to read is useful for strategic decision-makers in understanding threats to their industry but not necessarily the best approach tactically,” says Jess Parnell, Vice President of Security Operations for Centripetal. “Producing intelligence is highly valuable, but not using it actively and in a timely manner in defending the network has historically been a grave mistake.”

As cyberthreats have evolved, so has the field of threat intelligence. Today, more than enough intelligence is available to detect and stop almost any cyberattack. But until recently, there was no effective way to take all that intelligence and automatically apply it to prevent threats in real time.

To counter this problem, Centripetal designed its proprietary RuleGATE threat intelligence gateway to automatically operationalize threat intelligence on a zero-trust basis. Centripetal stops cyberattacks bi-directionally, before they can infiltrate into or exfiltrate data from the network. The company created this filtering engine that can ingest, apply dynamic rules to and act on billions of threat indicators, all in real time. Leveraging all available intelligence and inspecting every single network packet provides the most advanced level of zero-trust security.

Centripetal receives threat intelligence from multiple sources, but its gateway needs a reliable, accurate and frequently updated source of threat intelligence to successfully stop cyberthreats. As the company ramped up and refined its gateway technology to create a service offering to customers, it sought new cyberthreat intelligence sources.

“We don’t actually make threat intelligence,” says Parnell. “We call it gasoline for the engine, our RuleGATE. It needs intelligence to pinpoint malicious activities within the network and to proactively protect it.”

In 2018, Centripetal and a team from IBM Security X-Force connected through a mutual customer. Centripetal tested the IBM Security X-Force Exchange Commercial API software as a service (SaaS) solution and decided that it wanted to use it, but at a rate far higher than any other client. Many times, IBM Security X-Force clients subscribed to the service in one or multiple packs of 10,000 records per month. In this case, Centripetal wanted to consume records immediately upon availability, which amounted to 17 million records monthly. The IBM team was able to offer a solution to meet Centripetal’s needs.