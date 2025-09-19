In response to these challenges, Catchpoint partnered with IBM to implement IBM NS1 Connect®, a robust and flexible DNS solution. The collaboration was driven by several key factors, including the platform’s global DNS performance and its capability to handle high volumes of traffic reliably.

Catchpoint’s transition to NS1 Connect was smooth and efficient, with hands-on onboarding and minimal disruption to operations. The company opted for a dual-instance setup, which involved combined the solution’s hosted and shared services to help ensure redundancy and reliability—even when using web application firewalls (WAFs) and content distribution networks (CDNs). Integration with the NS1 Connect API for infrastructure inventory tracking further streamlined operations. Additionally, the service met all of Catchpoint’s requirements for data measurement.

Catchpoint also successfully implemented traffic steering through filter chains and dedicated DNS services, which proved to be invaluable and significantly enhanced the responsiveness and resilience of their IPM platform.

This approach not only improved resilience but also enabled Catchpoint to use their own monitoring data for intelligent traffic steering in the future.