Canal+ Télécom boasts telecoms expertise in French overseas departments and regions and is an integrated operator offering internet access to individuals, businesses and public organisations.

Canal+ Télécom possesses its own network of data centres and carries out 24/7 monitoring of its services, particularly for B2B customers.

“Several years ago, we opted for a conventional supervision solution for monitoring our information system, but now it does not fully meet our current needs for applications and service mapping,” explains Raphaël Bourgeois, Monitoring Tools Manager in the Canal+ Télécom Technical and Operations Division.



“With the emergence of new technology, such as containerization, traditional solutions have become increasingly unsuitable or even obsolete”.

Faced with this situation, Canal+ Télécom sought a new tool capable of better mapping of information system assets, reporting incidents in real-time and facilitating cause identification for the problems reported.

“We have been using IBM solutions since 2007, especially Watson AIOps. We were already aware of IBM Instana Observability, so we decided to launch an MVP with this tool”.

This process was simplified by collaboration with Erica, an IBM partner business that has been assisting Canal+ Télécom with its IT projects since 2011.

“Our partner is well aware of our needs and knows who to contact at IBM to move pour projects forward”.

