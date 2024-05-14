For 18 years, Brother International Europe has trusted IBM Business Partner Coliance to manage EDI on its behalf using the IBM Sterling® B2B Integrator solution. In that time, the two companies have developed a close relationship, with Coliance continually finding new ways to deliver value to Brother International Europe using IBM Sterling technology.

“Coliance understand our business and how to get the best out of IBM Sterling for Brother International Europe,” comments Fuchs. “Coliance has end-to-end responsibility for all EDI processes, allowing us to leave this essential part of our B2B integration process in their capable hands so that we can concentrate on value-added customer services.”

Using IBM Sterling B2B Integrator, Coliance integrates complex EDI transaction flows for 135 suppliers in a single gateway. Coliance supports Brother International Europe business units across Europe, with suppliers mostly located in the Asia-Pacific region. Each month, an average of 15,000 transactions flow through the EDI system.

“EDI transactions are some of our most critical trading-partner communications, as they often pertain to high-volume, high-revenue orders,” says Fuchs. “Coliance integrated IBM Sterling closely with our SAP ERP systems, further streamlining and automating vital processes.”

By taking advantage of the newest releases of IBM Sterling B2B Integrator, Coliance delivers ongoing optimizations for Brother International Europe. For example, this work allows Brother International Europe to support the latest communication protocols out of the box, including new standards such as Pan-European Public Procurement Online (Peppol). IBM Sterling B2B Integrator also offers built-in APIs, enabling rapid development of new data-driven services.