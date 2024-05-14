The complexity of the typical supply chain, in which produce from multiple farms is combined and shipped across the country, makes it difficult to trace the issue quickly. Romaine, once a favorite lettuce on American dinner tables, has seen a 20% drop in sales since 2018.

BrightFarms was founded to simplify and decentralize the supply chain for greens, and to provide consumers with a more sustainable choice. “If you look at what’s happening today in terms of climate change and the volatility in growing, with excessive drought and excessive rain, it’s becoming harder and harder to rely on California to be our salad bowl,” says Abby Prior, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, BrightFarms.

The company establishes greenhouse farms across the US that supply local retailers with fresh leafy greens. “We grow everything sustainably, pesticide free and non-GMO,” Prior adds. “We are also reducing the carbon footprint for salad greens here in the US. We grow with less water, less land and less fuel than products coming from the West Coast. And we are a mission-driven company focused on the health of the planet and the health of people.”