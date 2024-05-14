Nothing is more frustrating for public transportation passengers than missing a connection to the next tram, train or bus. Tempers flare, especially when the schedule says that they would have made the connection if their bus hadn’t gotten stuck in traffic.

Transportation planners know that customer satisfaction is dependent on shortening passenger wait times as much as possible, especially for transfers between modes, for example, from a bus to a tram or train. But typical spreadsheet-based planning methods are static, limiting the ability to dynamically plan and respond to actual transportation situations such as increased rush hour traffic or slow-downs due to construction.

BOGESTRA AG operates the public transportation system in the central Ruhr region of Germany. Its network includes 83 bus and 12 train lines that serve almost 150 million passengers each year. BOGESTRA wants to provide exceptional service to each one.

Until 2018, BOGESTRA used Microsoft Excel spreadsheets for route planning timetable creation. BOGESTRA not only planned individual bus and train routes, but also coordinated the transfers between those lines, for example, working to ensure that someone taking a bus would not miss, or wait too long for, the tram or train that would take them to their final destination.