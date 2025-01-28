Revolutionizing database performance monitoring with DBmarlin and IBM Instana

DBmarlin and IBM Instana collaborated to provide an innovative solution that comprehensively addresses these challenges.

1. Linking database performance and changes

DBmarlin excels in auto-detecting changes to schema objects, database parameters, explain plans and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CICD) tools. This functionality allows businesses to visualize the impact of changes on database performance over time. By connecting these dots, organizations can make informed decisions about their database infrastructure.

2. User-friendly interface

DBmarlin boasts a modern and consistent user interface across different database technologies. Whether you’re an expert or a novice, you’ll find the interface intuitive and easy to navigate. This accessibility ensures that everyone on your team can harness the power of DBmarlin to enhance database performance.

3. Insights and recommendations

One of the standout features of DBmarlin is its ability to provide actionable insights and recommendations. You don’t need to be a database expert to fine-tune your database; DBmarlin offers guidance based on data analysis, making performance optimization accessible to all.