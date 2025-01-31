Bakstage.AI integrates IBM watsonx.ai to help businesses unlock the full potential of their online sales

There is an ongoing discussion as to whether consumers prefer interacting either with chatbots or with people. With the proliferation of AI, this conversation is not going away any time soon. However, at Bakstage.AI, we don’t believe that it should be an either/or proposition.

Instead, we think AI should be used to empower sales specialists and customer service professionals with insights in real-time and post-conversations, so that every interaction can be extremely personalized and tailored to each customer.

That’s why we founded Bakstage.AI, to make business and customer interactions more personal with AI. Our platform is designed to help boost conversion rates while simplifying the work of customer service specialists. We emphasize augmenting, rather than replacing, the invaluable human element in customer interactions.

Today, we are excited to share that we have embedded IBM watsonx.ai into the Bakstage.AI platform, which will help enable our clients to inject even more personalization into their online customer experience.