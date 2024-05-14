Certain criteria were particularly important to BKW’s controllers when the tender was being drawn up. For one thing, the main focus of the analytics solution needed to be on strategic and operative support for top management. Group Controlling had to be in a position to make flexible changes to the data structure in just a few hours by taking new data sources or categories into account, for example. Besides that, the new analytics package needed to depict various KPIs, such as financial, non-financial, technical and market-specific indicators. Monthly business reports had to be available by day 10 of the following month at the latest. On top of that, it ought to be possible to simulate organizational changes and update previous reports. The workflow and communication with all those involved in the process also had to be included, just like quick and simple distribution of the reports.

However, the crucial question at the end of the day was who could offer the best solution when it came to reporting on BKW’s services, as this was still being done using Excel spreadsheets. IBM made the best impression here with its IBM Planning Analytics package—a newer and better version of IBM Cognos® TM1®. It was the flexibility and user-friendliness of the software that won the team over. The controllers can add new organizations very quickly along with all their master data, re-allocate it, show different organizational structures in parallel or adapt the views and analyses to new requirements. These qualities are particularly beneficial in view of the rapid heterogeneous growth the Group has been experiencing.

The installation of IBM Planning Analytics went smoothly and was completed quickly as a result. A small team from Group Controlling ran the project parallel to their daily work and were coached by experts from IBM in the process. Thanks to this personal supervision, the controllers at BKW quickly picked up how to generate models they needed for particular purposes using their data. In fact, they were able to create reports of their own in just a few days, and a few weeks later they were even able to make changes to the models or data themselves.