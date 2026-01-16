Bequeathed is on a mission to ensure that everyone has a plan for the end of their life, protecting their legacy and supporting the people they leave behind. Bequeathed’s online service allows anyone to create a basic Will for free, or connect with an expert to access personalized paid support. Working with charities, the company also encourages people to leave legacy donations to causes that they care about, and has generated £100 million in pledges so far.

Bequeathed has developed an expert system with a complex logic engine designed to offer the same robust legal advice and protections that a person would receive from an in-person visit to a law firm. Yet, in gathering the required information, the questionnaire could feel slow and repetitive to users.

“Many online Will providers offer a slick user experience, but they don’t give the legal advice that people need,” begins Jonathan Brewer, the Founder of Bequeathed. “We believe it is important to ensure that consumers receive legal advice, because there may be things they didn’t consider that will impact their beneficiaries. Our role has always been to remove the barriers to making a Will; we realized that we needed to make the experience even more accessible while maintaining the sophistication behind our system.”

At the same time, as part of its growth strategy, Bequeathed saw the opportunity to expand its system into a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering for law firms.

“We have seen a big shift in consumer behavior in recent years—around 20% of people in the UK now intend to make their next Will online,” explains Brewer. “But often, law firms are very cautious about adopting new technologies. We wanted to help Solicitors come to where the consumers are, which is online.”