Barclays Bank PLC

To stay competitive, Barclays adopted a process automation solution, increasing its customer satisfaction around automated, multichannel services to a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70 and rolling out new automated multichannel customer processes 88 percent faster.
To improve and streamline the customer experience for more than 60 million customers, Mike Gamble, director of operations at Barclays, needed to transform the bank’s processes around customer journeys.
Barclays adopted a process automation solution to create an environment for multiple iterations and accelerate process rollout.
The bank rolls out new automated multichannel customer processes 88 percent faster, and it increased its customer satisfaction around automated, multichannel services from a negative Net Promoter Score (NPS) to an NPS of 70.
