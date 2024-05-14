Banca Alpi Marittime Credito Cooperativo Carrù S.c.p.A.

Nestled among farmlands and vineyards, the municipality of Carrù lies upon the rolling plains of the Piedmont region of Italy. And on a small hill on the outskirts of the town stands a medieval castle, originally built sometime around AD 1000. This historic structure serves as the home of another longstanding institution for the region—Banca Alpi Marittime.

Founded at the end of the 19th century, the bank has served the surrounding community, providing financial services and support to the farmers, workers and families that call this region their home.



“We’re not a faceless corporate bank focused only on profit,” explains Piero Biagi, General Director at Banca Alpi Marittime. “We are a credito cooperativo [a cooperative credit bank], so our focus is to improve the economic life of our members and our region. We want to provide them with the credit and resources to live their lives, build their families and grow their businesses.”



In pursuit of this goal, the bank wanted to improve the level of support surrounding its credit line offerings, banking accounts that included personal lines of credit to consumers and businesses. At the time, bank managers would evaluate each credit request as it came in, attempting to make the right decision for the organization and its members with the information on hand. And for credit lines that already existed, these same personnel would need to evaluate existing credit limits each year to determine whether they should be renewed or adjusted.



“It took a lot of our time,” adds Biagi. “Over one-third of our customers require a credit line on their account, and I wanted something more efficient to do this job. I knew that the right technology could solve this problem, but we’re a small bank, and we don’t have IT resources, nor specific data science skills.”



In particular, Biagi was confident that a solution powered by AI could easily accelerate the decision-making process surrounding these critical accounts. But was there a way to bring this leading-edge technology to Carrù?

