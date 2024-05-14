Production line downtime can be very costly to manufacturing companies. That’s when Baldor Electric Company comes to the rescue, with rapid design, manufacture and on-time delivery of highly reliable electric motors and mechanical power transmission products.

With international competition chasing the same customers, Baldor focuses on providing quality products and customer service excellence. The company depends on finely tuned, optimized manufacturing processes, and the ability to respond to customer needs in real time.



Roger Gattis, Manager, IS Large Systems at Baldor, comments, “One of the biggest driving forces in our company is customer service. Being able to manufacture a motor as quickly as possible and at the best quality as possible with our specialized shop floor workflows is critical. We have the ability to run different sizes and types of motors on the same assembly line, and can produce a custom motor quicker than anybody else.”



To help manage its manufacturing, order and sales processing as efficiently as possible, Baldor relies on SAP applications and the IBM Db2 database, running on the IBM z Systems platform. These business-critical systems are responsible for capturing all of the company’s business transactions in immense detail.

Baldor was running SAP Business Warehouse to analyze every aspect of its business, providing insight that is used in every division, from the boardroom to the manufacturing shop floor.



As data volumes grew, Baldor saw a need to improve the performance of its SAP Business Warehouse application. Baldor chose to move the workload onto a separate hardware appliance designed to accelerate query and reporting performance.



Andy George, BW solutions architect, explains, “We introduced the accelerator appliance purely for speed. With this, reports that took 30 minutes could be produced in under a minute. Our business users received regular updates on business performance and metrics such as sales data, and our partners could view warranty and scorecard reports to help them assess their own performance.”



After five years Baldor again saw a need to strengthen and extend its reporting and analysis capabilities. However, its existing vendor’s replacement solution required investment in new technologies and new skill-sets.



How could Baldor protect its investment in existing infrastructure, and maintain the excellent performance that its users had come to expect?

