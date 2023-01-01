Aura Cloud (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a Digital Financial Services platform providing financial institutions the agility to meet market needs. Whether you are a new generation Consumer loan company or a company focused on providing loans to the SME sector, or issuing cards to make life simple, or brokering between lenders and investors on a P2P network, Aura Cloud provides full fledged solutions so that you can focus on your business while Aura Cloud manages the systems for you.