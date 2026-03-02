Assaí is Brazil’s largest food retailer, serving families as well as the many small and medium businesses that rely on bulk or unitary purchasing, competitive prices and diverse product availability. Operating at this scale places significant demand on systems to support supply chain, pricing, replenishment and store operations— a challenge amplified by the Company’s rapid expansion, reinforcing the need for scalable, efficient and resilient technology platforms.

As Assaí expanded their microservices architecture, added new cloud workloads and diversified environments across multiple accounts, the technology landscape naturally became more complex. This reflects a wider challenge across Brazil’s retail sector, where rapid cloud adoption increases the need of governing usage, considering cost drivers and ensuring predictable performance.

Assaí needed clearer visibility into cloud consumption to maintain performance and cost predictability as its digital footprint expanded.