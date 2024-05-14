In Spain, every employer must sign up with a government-sanctioned association to provide occupational safety and disability insurance. Competition is fierce among the 20 such enterprises. Because the nature of the services they provide is mandated by law, the key differentiator is service quality.

In an industry dominated by people-based and paper-based processes, Asepeyo’s executives knew that digital transformation could help deliver a competitive advantage. That’s why they embarked on an innovative mobility project to streamline business processes for key stakeholders. Their first app targeted customers’ HR administrators, making it easier to manage employee health and control costs.

They began by assembling a team of internal executives, customer representatives and IT staff members, along with experts from IBM Business Partner Costaisa. After an IBM Design Thinking workshop to garner customer input, the team then mapped out the app’s business and technical requirements. It was clear that serving up real-time information from Asepeyo’s back-end systems would be essential to digitizing HR administrators’ daily business processes.



On the technical side, efficient app development and management were crucial. The ideal solution would streamline development for popular mobile operating systems while simplifying app management—the latter becoming important over time as the mobile environment became more complex. As Juan Luis Pagés, Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Asepeyo, says, “We were looking for a trusted technology partner that would give us speed of development and the capacity to grow.”

