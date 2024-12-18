Home
Staff turnover presents a constant challenge for all organizations. With every change in your team comes reduced continuity, increased training costs and a possible slowdown in operational progress. Given the continuing and inevitable nature of employee attrition and its impacts, managing and minimizing negative consequences as effectively as possible can lead to better company culture and staff wellbeing—as well as helping the bottom line.
Precise estimates of staff attrition rates form one of the key inputs for accurate financial forecasts, affecting direct salary costs and indirect overheads that are driven by staff numbers. While direct salary costs can be simple to identify and analyze, finding and incorporating indirect costs into FP&A can be more difficult. For example, even if high staff attrition appears to reduce or have no effect on salary costs, indirect costs—such as advertising, training, onboarding, compliance and HR—may rise significantly. In addition, creating the appropriate link between staffing and the variability of indirect costs can add further complexity.
Bringing greater transparency to the true cost of staff attrition can show managers the benefits of a working environment that encourages employees to stay with the company. For example, incentive-based initiatives to retain staff can be measured and compared precisely against the attrition costs they are designed to reduce. With clear analysis, the expense of nice-to-have staff benefits can be measured against the impact they have on cutting attrition costs.
At Apliqo, we have developed a software model designed to predict and forecast employee turnover rates and analyze the associated workforce costs. Our model helps reveal the financial impact of scenarios based on different attrition rates and uses AI to help forecast which employees are most likely to leave.
The Apliqo Workforce Attrition Model uses AI algorithms to analyze factors, including employee demographics, job satisfaction metrics, performance indicators and more. The model combines this data with external feeds, such as labor market statistics, to generate an employee attrition analysis that highlights future financial challenges and risks.
With AI-generated insight, executives can identify areas of concern and take proactive steps to improve retention and mitigate risks. Underlying the employee attrition predictions, the model provides detailed and sophisticated cost forecasts, which can be incorporated into FP&A. Equipped with this insight, executives can make better-informed decisions regarding resource allocation, budgeting and strategic planning. Similarly, with AI helping to predict the future attrition rates and their impact, the HR team and other stakeholders can plan new ways to optimize talent management, improve employee retention and make a direct contribution to business success.
Our solution is a great example of how AI algorithms can help reveal hidden patterns and correlations within vast datasets. We used IBM® Planning Analytics with TM1Py (Python) to provide the AI capabilities for the Apliqo model, tuned and configured to resolve the challenges of employee turnover. Our model is designed to improve over time, as new data can be compared with real-world outcomes, providing a customized solution for each organization to help manage and reduce workforce attrition across its cost, culture and employee well-being components.
We have been partners with IBM on this project since day one. One of the great benefits of working with IBM is how quickly we could get started. Thanks to the flexibility of IBM Planning Analytics and TM1Py, we were able to develop the first version of our model in just a couple of days. Within the platform, the AI assistants come pre-trained and targeted to enterprise domains, such as HR, helping to reduce time to value.
Based in Zürich, Switzerland, and with offices in Australia, Belgium, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Poland, Taiwan, the U.K. and the U.S., Apliqo (link resides outside of ibm.com) develops advanced financial planning and analysis (FP&A) solutions. Apliqo works with clients in all sectors and of all sizes, using automation, OLAP technologies and IBM solutions to accelerate and transform business planning, analysis and reporting functions.
About the author
As CEO of Apliqo, Daniele Tedesco leads a team dedicated to transforming performance management through innovative business planning and analysis solutions. With over 20 years of experience, Daniele brings expertise in financial management, corporate strategy, M&A, and IT. He is an IBM Champion (2021-2023) and has published on topics like value-based management and advanced financial planning. His mission is to enhance transparency and value in business planning for companies across industries.
