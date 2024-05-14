As Andhra Paper prepared to leave its US parent and join a new group of companies in India, time was of the essence to find a platform for its mission-critical SAP® ERP business systems. By partnering with IBM, Andhra Paper completed the 9,000-mile transition with minimal business disruption.

Working side-by-side with IBM, Andhra Paper completed the changeover to India as planned, and moved its core SAP solutions to managed services on IBM Cloud.

“The final stage of our move coincided with the first peak of COVID-19, but IBM was so well prepared that the pandemic barely made a dent in our project,” says Sreenivas Pamidimukkala, CIO at Andhra Paper Limited. “In my 25 years in IT, I’ve rarely experienced a partnership as effective as the one we have with IBM. Working with IBM was a genuine pleasure.”

Following the success, Andhra Paper again engaged IBM to help it move to the next-generation ERP SAP S/4HANA, with cutting-edge solutions for treasury and governance, risk, and compliance.

“SAP S/4HANA and the SAP Fiori user experience will empower our managers to make faster, better-informed decisions, helping the company to unlock operational efficiencies and drive its growth in India,” adds Pamidimukkala.