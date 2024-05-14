Ultra low-cost carrier Allegiant Travel is leveraging big data without wait with IBM POWER8, DB2 and IBM FlashSystem. Discover how they increased performance and scale, saved over one million dollars and freed up resources to focus on innovation and serving customers better.

Business Challenge story Allegiant Air was looking to shift the focus from being primarily an airline to being a travel company. The goal was shifting to not only sell customers airline tickets, but for customers to purchase vacations.

Transformation Allegiant Air engaged IBM Premier Business Partner ConvergeOne to implement a solution comprising IBM® POWER8® processor-based IBM® Power Systems™ servers, IBM FlashSystem® storage and IBM DB2® software.

By combining all the different data, we’re able to get a really good handle on who our customers are and that way we can cater our offerings to them.... Bryan O'Neil Director of Data Architecture and Manager Allegiant Travel