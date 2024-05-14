Ultra low-cost carrier Allegiant Travel is leveraging big data without wait with IBM POWER8, DB2 and IBM FlashSystem. Discover how they increased performance and scale, saved over one million dollars and freed up resources to focus on innovation and serving customers better.
Allegiant Air was looking to shift the focus from being primarily an airline to being a travel company. The goal was shifting to not only sell customers airline tickets, but for customers to purchase vacations.
Allegiant Air engaged IBM Premier Business Partner ConvergeOne to implement a solution comprising IBM® POWER8® processor-based IBM® Power Systems™ servers, IBM FlashSystem® storage and IBM DB2® software.
The ability to analyze data from different sources and quickly gain insight allowed Allegiant Travel to transform from a company arranging airline tickets to one that offers ultimate vacations. By implementing IBM POWER8, DB2 and IBM FlashSystem, Allegiant Air achieved Significant gains in performance, scalability and resiliency coupled with reduced costs:
