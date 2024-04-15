"Twenty years ago, in order to ensure that the airport became a leading hub, it was necessary to align resources, responsiveness, and process efficiency," explains Vincent Lebegue, Head of the Equipment Maintenance Department at Aéroports de la Côte d'Azur. "To achieve this goal, we chose the IBM Maximo solution."

Like industrial sites, airports, due to their size and complexity, require highly specific tools to manage their equipment: terminals, technical buildings, airside and landside infrastructure, energy distribution, and more, all of which need to be documented. Service commencement dates, improvement investments, maintenance operations, breakdowns and repairs are integrated into IBM Maximo to better manage their life cycle.

Airlines, airport assistants, and businesses all have one thing in common: they are customers of the Nice Côte d'Azur Airport. To ensure their optimal satisfaction, the airport is committed to providing world-class service. This commitment is based on maintaining equipment in operational condition, thanks to an active maintenance strategy. By analyzing availability, recurring breakdowns, maintenance costs and associated stocks, IBM Maximo is able to adjust actions accordingly. In the end, the solution improves asset performance and lifespan, generates productivity gains on interventions, and contributes to stock optimization. "When necessary, the solution also provides objective financial information to facilitate decision-making, as to whether a major repair or replacement is required." explains Vincent Lebegue.

Let's imagine that, despite regular maintenance, a breakdown occurs. For low-cost airlines with tight turnaround schedules, even a minor local incident can cause significant delays impacting overall operations. In such cases, the airport's rapid responsiveness is crucial. "A problem affecting the baggage sorting system requires immediate intervention", explains Vincent Lebegue. "When a breakdown is reported, IBM Maximo triggers an alarm to mobilize teams or subcontractors. All steps are documented, the schedule is complete, and responsiveness is increased."

As a vital component of asset management, IBM Maximo is now used by numerous departments: the technical call center that receives incident reports, the airport's subcontractors (who handle half the platform's activities) and who have instant access to information; the in-house design office... The tool is also interfaced with the financial ERP system to facilitate decision-making issues regarding investments in new equipment or maintenance expenditure.