In today’s competitive retail world, companies must prioritize customer satisfaction and retention to boost long-term success. Acknowledging and responding to customer feedback will build trust and loyalty, leading to higher retention rates and customer satisfaction. But without the proper back-end tools, company growth could backfire.

Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Limited (ABFRL), India’s largest manufacturing and retail branded-fashion apparel company, struggled to efficiently manage the large volume of orders from its diverse portfolio of brands. As the retail giant grew expansively, so too did the complexities in handling orders from many sources. The extensive network of warehouses, stores and online channels, including marketplaces, called for seamless multi-instance deployment to ensure optimal performance in order fulfillment.