In today’s competitive retail world, companies must prioritize customer satisfaction and retention to boost long-term success. Acknowledging and responding to customer feedback will build trust and loyalty, leading to higher retention rates and customer satisfaction. But without the proper back-end tools, company growth could backfire.
Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Limited (ABFRL), India’s largest manufacturing and retail branded-fashion apparel company, struggled to efficiently manage the large volume of orders from its diverse portfolio of brands. As the retail giant grew expansively, so too did the complexities in handling orders from many sources. The extensive network of warehouses, stores and online channels, including marketplaces, called for seamless multi-instance deployment to ensure optimal performance in order fulfillment.
For ABFRL to effectively scale without negatively impacting customers, the company needed to maximize the utilization of order management system (OMS) and adding more brands while accommodating future growth projections. The company looked to IBM to assist the team by implementing a scalable system that would enhance its customer experience through reliable and customizable features. The goal was to overhaul the system for accurate inventory updates and ultimately improve customer satisfaction and service levels in the order fulfillment and delivery processes.
ABFRL deployed the on-premises solution IBM Sterling® Order Management to address order fulfillment and inventory management issues. The retailer quickly streamlined e-commerce management and fulfillment center processes as the new software provides flexible order fulfillment capabilities essential for the enterprise to meet online demand and enhance the customer experience.
ABFRL has seen drastic system improvements with IBM Sterling Order Management. The company gained a high degree of scalability with a containerized version, omnichannel capabilities and support for marketplace capabilities. The retail giant can now proactively track and optimize stock levels and identify new and efficient fulfillment options. Having gained an aggregated view, the distributor optimizes multi-enterprise inventory and improves order promising and sourcing decisions.
Sterling is also used by the customer service team to track orders for both brand.com and marketplace operations. The system manages and triggers refunds seamlessly, with no single refund trigger failure to date, and ensures accurate data synchronization with ERP systems.
The company provides accurate delivery estimates by unifying production schedules, sourcing options and inventory availability across multiple entities. Furthermore, the Sterling Inventory Promising solution provides enhanced inventory visibility on the listing and PDP Page with accurate delivery dates and the lowest service cost.
Based in India, ABFRL (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a fast-growing Indian fashion retail company headquartered in Mumbai. The retail company employs over 28,500 people and has a network of at least 3,977 stores with a presence across approximately 33,535 multi-brand outlets and 6,723 points of sales in department stores across the country.
