Isn’t it annoying how clothes always seem to fit models perfectly online, but can manage to look less than flattering when you try them on in person? Not only do you have to deal with the disappointment of the ideal outfit not fitting, you also have to go to the trouble of arranging a pick-up or making a trip to the post office to return the order.

As a new player looking to shake up India’s e-commerce market, abof wanted to create a shopping experience that wows customers and makes it easier for them to find clothes that fit them perfectly.

An abof spokesperson elaborates: “We are sharply focused on millennials and know that capturing their attention and a share of their wallet requires much more than a one-size-fits-all experience. This is why we have built our brand around three pillars of differentiation: user experience, personalization and clothing fit.

“Our priority was to create a mobile-first concept that offered customers seamless shopping journeys across all touchpoints. We also aimed to shape experiences that were highly personalized and engaging. Nowadays, people are bombarded with so much content online that they have only so much time to take it all in. The challenge we face is finding ways to capture consumers’ limited attention and then hold it for as long as possible.

“Finally, we recognized that poor garment fit is one of the biggest pain points with online shopping—both for consumers and retailers. It causes frustration and inconvenience for shoppers, and fit-related returns can cost retailers millions, not only in terms of lost revenue but also because of the expense associated with shipping and processing them. We knew that if we could better match customers with correctly fitting garments, then we had an opportunity to win their trust and repeat business, and improve our margins.”