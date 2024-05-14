Running SAP HANA on IBM Power Systems enables Ctac to create new business opportunities to grow its operations by offering a scalable real-time analytics service to existing and new customers.



Léon van den Bogaert explains: “We see a demand for real-time analytics and decided to go to market quickly with our offering. While many customers still prefer on-premises appliances, we think we can provide better performance more cost-efficiently.”



“We believe that companies who have been relying on the IBM POWER platform for their SAP applications for many years will be more likely to adapt SAP HANA when it runs on the platform they know and trust. With our cloud solution, we can now provide the reliability they are used to with the flexibility they need to gradually adjust their business processes to support real-time analytics.”



The big advantage for Ctac’s customers is a dramatically shorter lead time. Niek Verhaar elaborates: “While deploying an appliance solution can easily take weeks – from procurement, to delivery, to installation and basic configuration – we can now provide the SAP HANA platform to a new customer within a few hours. In effect, we can cut deployment time by more than 95 percent, thus also speeding up overall implementation time.”



Hans Gootjes adds: “With our cloud solution, we can offer the SAP HANA platform and applications like SAP S/4HANA in a pay-per-use model. By allowing customers to start small and grow – or also shrink – their systems as needed, no high investment costs are needed to start the transition and achieve real business benefits based on real-time analytics.



“Using IBM PowerVM virtualization scaling the solution up or down requires only a single click, lending itself to rapidly deploy proof of concept environments that can later be scaled up to support production operation. Customers no longer need to think about sizing and buy an appliance to get started, they can test the new capabilities cost-efficiently.”



Customers also benefit from the easy scalability when they for example decide after a few years to move older data onto near-line storage solutions. If they have an appliance, they cannot scale down the physical system. With Ctac’s cloud solution, they can always move data off SAP HANA to reduce operating costs.



For Ctac, the advanced virtualization technology IBM PowerVM allows fine-grained assignments of server resources to customers to offer right-sized solutions and utilize the system capacity more efficiently. Niek Verhaar says: “Running SAP HANA in a virtualized environment on IBM Power Systems makes it easier for us to ensure reliable service level agreements. After moving the first customers to our new platform, we even noticed that the system provides better performance than expected.



“Compared to an appliance solution, IBM PowerVM helps us to provide better availability, not least because we can for example move workloads between physical servers without downtime using the Live Partition Mobility feature.”



Once Ctac’s customers have moved their SAP applications to SAP HANA, they can take advantage of the simplified data integration capabilities of the in-memory platform. By connecting, for example, sensor data from the internet of things, companies can incorporate real-time analytics into decision-making and optimize production planning, inventory and logistics processes dynamically. Companies are then able to create business value by increasing the accuracy of central planning tasks when using real-time insights instead of predictions. Similarly, companies will be able to integrate data streams such as social media in business decisions, and use the SAP HANA smart data streaming option for more advanced big data analytics.



Léon van den Bogaert concludes: “We are very confident that SAP HANA on IBM Power Systems is the right choice for us. We can provide more reliable services with less operational support required.



“The granularity of the IBM PowerVM virtualization is exactly what we need to create an attractive cloud offering, as we can run very diverse workloads on a single platform and optimize performance for each instance individually.



“As the innovative architecture of the SAP HANA in-memory platform provides up to 1000 times better performance compared to traditional database systems, many companies will want to move their applications to the new technology in the coming years. With our cloud solution for SAP HANA on IBM Power Systems, we provide exactly what they need, an in-memory platform that grows with the business."