As a technical expert, you'll apply business insights to build and maintain client relationships, incorporate hardware and software into client-valued solutions and drive client readiness for implementation.

Why choose IBM

We aspire to make a lasting, positive global impact on business ethics, the environment and the communities where we work and live in.
Promoting tech for social impact

We actively support initiatives like Call for Code that bring technology to communities in need. Working with partners like the United Nations and the Linux® Foundation on open source projects, we're able to fight systemic racism, improve clean water access and more.
Driving innovation through diversity

We empower our IBMers to exemplify behavior that fosters a culture of conscious inclusion and belonging, where innovation can thrive. We're dedicated to promoting, advancing and celebrating plurality of thought from those of all backgrounds and experiences.
Learning new skills every day

Not only has IBM pledged to skill 30 million people globally by 2030, our IBMers have also committed to achieve a minimum of 40 hours of personal learning every year through our skills programs.
Life in Tech Sales
"My mom and dad were in sales, and now my brother is joining IBM to work in sales, too! It really is a family thing. IBMers have always encouraged me to be the very best version of myself."

Melissa, Account Specialist

Roles in Sales Explore a few of our key job categories. Brand Sales Specialist

Work in lead generation and build a pipeline of top quality prospects. You'll work with our hybrid cloud, cybersecurity and AI technology.

 Available jobs Customer Success Manager

Apply your technical skills to help our customers achieve their business outcomes with hybrid cloud and AI growth offerings.

 Available jobs Digital Sales Tech Specialist

Combine your client understanding with your knowledge of our tech solutions to serve as a technical expert and advisor to our clients.

 Available jobs Technical Sales Representative

Work together with dedicated sales representatives and provide them with deeper technical insight and ability to demonstrate our capabilities.

 Available jobs
