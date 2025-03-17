At IBM, we do more than work. We create. We create as technologists, developers, and engineers. And we create with, and for, our clients.
Our clients look for trusted, technical experts to help them deploy, adopt, and generate value from their software and services. This is where the Customer Success Manager (CSM) Architect comes into play. IBM’s CSM Architects are technical experts who work with customers to demonstrate how to get value out of their solutions, identify expansion opportunities, and ensure all their business goals and software needs are met.
What makes someone decide to pursue a career as a Customer Success Manager? What possibilities are there when you start as a CSM in IBM?
We sat down with two of our CSM colleagues in the United Kingdom and Ireland to better understand what they do and what career advice they have for others considering a career as a Customer Success Manager.
“When a CSM position in Data and AI became available, I grabbed it. The CSM Architect role gives me a good balance between being a technical advisor for the customers, having commercial conversations with them, discussing roadmaps and next steps and implementations, and identifying new technologies that will improve their current market position. My role is to enable them to have a technology solution that will bring them the necessary success to grow.” – Magda
“The versatility of the role has been most important to me. It has allowed me to strengthen multiple skills at the same time, acquiring seniority on not just technical aspects of the role, but also in other critical people skills like management, leadership and communication.” – Eduardo
“There are lots of positives! First, the large pool of talented IBMers we have access to. As a CSM, I work with multiple technologies and very often need to reach out to an expert in the particular software the customers have problems with. I have never met an IBM engineer who didn’t jump at the opportunity to help. This also applies to the CSM team itself; we all have a particular portfolio and sets of clients we work with on a daily basis, but because the group is so diverse, we all have different skills and experiences and can help each other if required.
In addition, we all have access to the best enablement materials that allow us to upskill quickly, ensuring we always deliver value to the customers we work with. IBM believes that by working in technology, we all need to upskill and embrace this culture of continuous learning. The CSM organization gives us that sacred time to allocate for personal growth.” – Magda
“Endless possibilities! Becoming a CSM allows you to grow your skills AND progress in your job family and career as an Architect or Technical Specialist. Acquiring expertise in these areas will make you progress quickly in your career with the recognition of the company and the market.” – Eduardo
You can learn more about Eduardo’s career journey as a Customer Success Manager at IBM in a blog he posted on his one-year anniversary.
“Working on this team is like being part of a small family; everybody supports each other in it. The success of the team is your own success too. Focus on making your clients feel they are beloved, and like your peer, so they know you’ll always support them. Managers and the team will be constantly recognizing your work. Being a CSM is not just a role, it’s about making sure your customers feel you’re there for them. Constant communication with your customers is everything you need to become a great CSM.” – Eduardo
“The customer success management field is booming with so many software companies looking for talented and experienced CSMs. An IBM CSM Architect is a step up from the typical CSM you would have in other software organizations. IBM’s CSMs are technical advisors for the customers, working hand in hand with them on deployments of our technology, as well as advising on the infrastructure. This makes it a great place for engineering professionals and experienced CSMs who are eager to dive deeper into the technology. We also have different levels of CSMs, from Associate to Principals. Regardless of how technical you may be, there’s a place for you on IBM’s customer success management team.” – Magda
As a Customer Success Manager at IBM, you’ll be able to apply your technical and communication skills to help customers achieve their business outcomes.
If you’re interested in leveraging cutting-edge technologies, like Hybrid Cloud and Artificial Intelligence, to help our clients make meaningful change in the world, visit our Careers Website today and check out our open Customer Success Manager roles!