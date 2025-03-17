At IBM, we do more than work. We create. We create as technologists, developers, and engineers. And we create with, and for, our clients.

Our clients look for trusted, technical experts to help them deploy, adopt, and generate value from their software and services. This is where the Customer Success Manager (CSM) Architect comes into play. IBM’s CSM Architects are technical experts who work with customers to demonstrate how to get value out of their solutions, identify expansion opportunities, and ensure all their business goals and software needs are met.

What makes someone decide to pursue a career as a Customer Success Manager? What possibilities are there when you start as a CSM in IBM?

We sat down with two of our CSM colleagues in the United Kingdom and Ireland to better understand what they do and what career advice they have for others considering a career as a Customer Success Manager.