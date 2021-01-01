Home Careers Jobs in Research team Jobs in Research team

With the world as your laboratory, you'll push the boundaries of science, technology and business to make the world work better, no matter where discovery takes place.

Featured stories

Learn about what type of work you'll be doing.

 
Explore the most recent jobs in Research team
How the pandemic changed the way we understand speech

This study dives into how likely we are to perceive newly common words as a result of the pandemic.

From intern to software developer

Meet Catherine, who joined IBM as an AI research scientist intern and is now a full-time software developer.

How IBM discovered new ways to study meteorites

Listen to IBM researchers talk about their work on the first-ever atomic-resolution images of molecules of extraterrestrial origin.
Why choose IBM

We aspire to make a lasting, positive global impact on business ethics, the environment and the communities where we work and live in.
Promoting tech for social impact

We actively support initiatives like Call for Code that bring technology to communities in need. Working with partners like the United Nations and the Linux® Foundation on open source projects, we're able to fight systemic racism, improve clean water access and more.
Driving innovation through diversity

We empower our IBMers to exemplify behavior that fosters a culture of conscious inclusion and belonging, where innovation can thrive. We're dedicated to promoting, advancing and celebrating plurality of thought from those of all backgrounds and experiences.
Learning new skills every day

Not only has IBM pledged to skill 30 million people globally by 2030, our IBMers have also committed to achieve a minimum of 40 hours of personal learning every year through our skills programs.
Man giving a lecture
Life in Research
“I'm involved in many outreach activities, aiming to help the public become educated and involved in quantum computing. My advice is to never give up on your dreams.”

James, Quantum Research Staff Member

Roles in Research Explore a few of our key job categories. Quantum Research Scientist

Conduct ground-breaking research into new superconducting microwave devices and develop new ways to operate them in the field of quantum computing.

 Available jobs Cloud Research Scientist

Work on cutting-edge research in cloud infrastructures, specifically networking, contributing to state-of-the-art products, services, open source and innovation.

 Available jobs Artificial Intelligence Researcher

Develop safe, explainable and responsible AI systems utilizing knowledge-based and data-driven AI techniques.

 Available jobs
Featured Research jobs
View all Research jobs
Join our talent network

Stay up-to-date on career opportunities in Research that match your skills and interests.

 Register