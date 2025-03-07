IBM Executive Stories: Creating What’s Next in Computing with Darío Gil, Director of IBM Research

IBM Research opened its first lab in 1945. Since then, 18 additional research facilities span the world in India, Japan, Brazil, Switzerland, Ireland, Israel, United Kingdom, Kenya, South Africa, and the United States. Working inside those labs are more than 3,000 IBMers and some of the most brilliant minds in science and technology. They’re working together – in areas including semiconductor research and quantum computing, to artificial intelligence, and computing architecture enabled by hybrid cloud – to imagine the future of computing and build it.

These IBMers have authored more than 110,000 research publication, their work is regularly featured in the world’s most prestigious journals and conferences, and their eminence is reflected in their honors – from Nobel Prizes to Medals of Technology and National Medals of Science.

Leading this group of innovative IBMers and its global technical community is Senior Vice President and Director of IBM Research, Darío Gil. Originally from Spain, this US-based IBMer is also the Senior Executive Sponsor for Familia@IBM, a community of Latino IBMers and allies working together to create new opportunities to increase the visibility, representation and opportunity for Latinos in and outside IBM.

In this interview, Darío shares how he and his team are helping drive the present and future of science and technology – and what inspires and motivates him to continue leading our innovation agenda after over 20 years at IBM.