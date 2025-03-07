Life as a Java Developer in IBM Consulting

Jonathan – I always seek to learn technologies that help me in my daily work, such as React, Spring and AWS. This enables me to not only earn the certification, but also put the skills into practice. As part of my career path, I’m planning to get certified in Java 11.

I also formed a study group in which I can help my peers become certified as well. When I joined IBM as an intern, I had a mentor who worked with me, so I’m trying to give back to my team and other IBMers by being a mentor to them.

IBM gives you all the resources you need to keep your skills fresh. You just need motivation and learning agility, as well as the desire and capability for to continuous learn and find new ways to solve problems. For me, earning digital badges in new technologies and people skills is like putting a little star on my work, which encourages me to continue learning.