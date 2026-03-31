AI workloads are resource intensive and highly sensitive to performance bottlenecks. Turbonomic analyzes GPU, CPU, and memory demand in real time and automates scaling, placement, and allocation decisions. For Kubernetes and OpenShift application performance metrics such as concurrency, response time, service time, and queueing delays to drive scaling for GenAI inference services. Across cloud, on-prem, and containers, Turbonomic assures consistent performance while maximizing utilization.