Blockchain newsletter for June: Empower a resilient, sustainable future for your business

Sustainability is a critical issue for board directors and CEOs feeling the pressure to improve environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. Research from the IBM Institute of Business Value finds that 84% of global consumers say sustainability is important when it comes to choosing a brand, while 90% of investors globally are developing specific ESG investment policies.

Although increasing numbers of companies are setting net-zero carbon goals — and buying carbon credits to get there — companies that overlook Scope 3 emissions from supply chains are missing an opportunity for real impact. This new initiative from the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) aims to enable decarbonization through Scope 3 emissions transparency. A World Economic Forum report found that just eight types of supply chains — including food, consumer goods and fashion — account for more than 50% of global emissions. In the fashion sector, 85% of a product’s emissions come from the supply chain.

EXCLUSIVE video preview: IBM Food Trust and Kvarøy Arctic

Feeding a growing population is a leading sustainability challenge. This video, produced by BBC StoryWorks for the Consumer Goods Forum, shows how IBM Food Trust and Kvarøy Arctic improve the traceability of farm-raised salmon.

Companies known for sustainable supply chain practices can gain a competitive edge. Leading edge companies, including IBM, are using AI, IoT and blockchain technology to provide the real-time tracking and analysis necessary for supply chain visibility and transparency. IBM Japan and Mitsui Chemicals are exploring the use of blockchain to trace plastics from raw material to product to recycle and reuse in a new project supporting the circular economy.

IBM Blockchain’s earliest foray into sustainable supply chains, IBM Food Trust, continues to grow, with Carrefour franchisee Majid Al Futtaim, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group and Food Italiae joining the global food ecosystem. Carrefour, an early adopter of IBM Food Trust, is expanding its use of IBM Blockchain traceability technology to its textile products, and German workwear company KAYA&KATO has partnered with IBM to develop a blockchain network for traceability of sustainable clothing.

In other applications of blockchain technology for sustainability, established projects such as renewable energy trading platforms and ethical mining are showing results. New projects in market include rewards for sustainable driving, tracing sustainable practices in cotton fiber production, and using blockchain to monitor corporate ESG data, accelerate United Nations sustainable development goals, buy carbon credits directly and trade forest carbon credits.

June’s features of “watch, read and listen”

Empowering participation in the energy transition

Find out how IBM is paving a sustainable and profitable path forward with open, AI- and blockchain-powered sustainability solutions.

Video: Tracing raw materials re-shapes environmental and social impact

Farmer Connect and Newlight Technologies CEOs demonstrate how they are using blockchain to ensure end-to-end supply chain traceability.

Webcast: Accelerating Sustainability in the Food Supply Chain

Hear from pioneers in food and agriculture on how they’re leveraging blockchain to engage consumers in building a more sustainable food ecosystem.

Video: Atea + IBM: Setting the industry standard for seafood products with blockchain

Learn how Atea has built a successful blockchain-based network for end-to-end traceability of farm-raised salmon, establishing consumer trust via participation from companies at all steps in the aquaculture value chain.

Whitepaper: The green light

Explore real stories from seven companies in the energy industry that are scaling blockchain solutions in support of the drive to net-zero emissions through decarbonization and decentralization.

