Only 54% of AI projects make it from pilot to production, and the ROI on enterprise-wide initiatives averages 5.9%, well below the typical 10% cost of capital. To be impactful, AI should integrate into existing workflows and systems, automating key processes across business and IT – for growth and cost reduction.
We can help you prioritize the most rewarding opportunities to streamline work, increase operational efficiency and improve customer experiences – and then put those opportunities into action and optimize for continuous improvement.
For leaders who prefer to reduce the number of vendors they buy from, you can take advantage of our complete, yet flexible, portfolio of essential integration, AI and automation technology plus our expert support for improving business and IT performance.
Simplify and optimize your app management and technology operations with generative AI-driven insights.
Learn how FinOps solutions can help you maximize business value by managing cloud costs and optimizing application resourcing.
Discover how AI drives more efficient IT operations with tools for enterprise observability, automated operations and incident management.
Empower DevOps teams to rapidly and securely modernize existing applications and deliver new cloud-native applications.
Securely integrate applications and systems across your ecosystem to remove data silos and power digital transformation.
It all begins with data—accessible, flexible, and secure data.
Learn how to reposition your IT teams from “cost centers” to “collaborators” and how to tailor, update, or even rethink your approach to your IT and AI strategy.