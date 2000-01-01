IBM is committed to equal access for people of all abilities.

IBM Accessibility

If you are deaf, or have a hearing or speech impairment:

1. Contact us through the National Relay Service

2. Give the IBM phone number you want to call or ask for IBM switch: 132 426

For more information, visit: www.infrastructure.gov.au/media-communications-arts/phone/services-people-disability/accesshub

Client complaints:

For client satisfaction support please call 132 426 and ask for Client Care, or send us an e-mail

Submit an issue to be reviewed by the IBM Complaint Management Organization