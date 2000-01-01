Home IBM Contact - Australia Contact IBM
Contact information Corporate address

Australian Head Office
IBM Australia Limited

Eora Country
Level 17
259 George Street
Sydney NSW 2000

 Contact HR Phone numbers

General:
132-426

IBM Software and Hardware support
131-426 or Toll: +61-2-94079393

Search for geography-specific contact information.

 Accessibility:

IBM is committed to equal access for people of all abilities.

IBM Accessibility

If you are deaf, or have a hearing or speech impairment:

1. Contact us through the National Relay Service

2. Give the IBM phone number you want to call or ask for IBM switch: 132 426

For more information, visit: www.infrastructure.gov.au/media-communications-arts/phone/services-people-disability/accesshub

 

Client complaints:

For client satisfaction support please call 132 426 and ask for Client Care, or send us an e-mail

Submit an issue to be reviewed by the IBM Complaint Management Organization

 

 

Date of incorporation: 7 January 1932

ABN 79 000 024 733

General Counsel: Siobhan Aldridge

Company Secretary:
Siobhan Aldridge and Evelyn Woo

IBM Australia Limited Board of Directors:
Nicholas Flood
Robin Lautemann
Louise Johnson
Kaaren Koomen
David Ellis


Share Register:
Level 17, 259 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000.

Auditors : PricewaterhouseCoopers, Chartered Accountants
