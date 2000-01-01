Receive help from our tech experts and check the status of a support case.
Search IBM product documentation.
Fix Central provides fixes and updates for your software, hardware, and operating system.
Open source projects, knowledge resources, and developer advocates are ready to help. What will you create?
Connect with other developers via forums, blogs, files and face-to-face networking.
Get personalized, proactive support to navigate Partner Plus Programs.
Find support for contracts, orders, and invoices in your country or region.
Questions about our products? Ready to purchase? Reach out to our sales team for assistance.
Discover what it's like to work at IBM and view the current job opportunities.
IBM Training and certifications offer you the ability to earn credentials to demonstrate your expertise.
Explore how partners are transforming the way business is done by leveraging IBM solutions to grow their business and solve client problems.
Learn how IBM is positioned to lead as we enter the era of hybrid cloud.
Log in to access your account, services, and support options.
View announcements, media contacts and press tools.
Contact the IBM Chief Privacy Office for questions regarding privacy.
See how IBM and IBMers are making a difference in communities around the world.
Looking to try out a product, like SPSS? Explore our trials page.
Australian Head Office
IBM Australia Limited
Eora Country
Level 17
259 George Street
Sydney NSW 2000
General:
132-426
IBM Software and Hardware support
131-426 or Toll: +61-2-94079393
Search for geography-specific contact information.
IBM is committed to equal access for people of all abilities.
If you are deaf, or have a hearing or speech impairment:
1. Contact us through the National Relay Service
2. Give the IBM phone number you want to call or ask for IBM switch: 132 426
For more information, visit: www.infrastructure.gov.au/media-communications-arts/phone/services-people-disability/accesshub
Client complaints:
For client satisfaction support please call 132 426 and ask for Client Care, or send us an e-mail
Submit an issue to be reviewed by the IBM Complaint Management Organization
Date of incorporation: 7 January 1932
ABN 79 000 024 733
General Counsel: Siobhan Aldridge
Company Secretary:
Siobhan Aldridge and Evelyn Woo
IBM Australia Limited Board of Directors:
Nicholas Flood
Robin Lautemann
Louise Johnson
Kaaren Koomen
David Ellis
Share Register:
Level 17, 259 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000.
Auditors : PricewaterhouseCoopers, Chartered Accountants