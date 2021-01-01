Home Careers Research Research

How the pandemic changed the way we understand speech

This study dives into how likely we are to perceive newly common words as a result of the pandemic.

Welcome to the Think Lab!

Take a peek at the Think Lab, a place, where you can define what's next.

 How IBM discovered new ways to study meteorites

Listen to IBM researchers talk about their work on the first-ever atomic-resolution images of molecules of extraterrestrial origin.
Life in Research
“People sometimes ask me what kind of career I want to pursue ... But I just want to be a person who works with and relies on others. It's why I chose this job. I love teamwork, and teamwork is why I love IBM.”

Chikako, Research Scientist

Roles in Research Explore a few of our key job categories. Quantum Research Scientist

Conduct ground-breaking research into new superconducting microwave devices and develop new ways to operate them in the field of quantum computing.

 Cloud Research Scientist

Work on cutting-edge research in cloud infrastructures, specifically networking, contributing to state-of-the-art products, services, open source and innovation.

 Artificial Intelligence Researcher

Develop safe, explainable and responsible AI systems utilizing knowledge-based and data-driven AI techniques.

 
