Performance planning, testing, and analysis are a set of practices and approaches that are applied to the IT solutions with the purpose of ensuring the solution's quality and ability to achieve the expected business outcomes.

Usually the analysis applies to such quality attributes as solution's performance, capacity, scalability, and some aspects of the availability, business continuity, and sustainability in general. The analysis includes identification and quantification of the quality-related business requirements, design, and execution of the tests to retrieve specific metrics that reflect how the solution performs against a set of expectations such as response times, throughputs or supported loads.

Also, in a wider sense, the performance scope includes analysis of a solution's capacity, the total units of work the solution can service, its scalability (how well it responds to changes in demand). Performance analysis is also there to prove that the products remain functional and stable at extreme conditions of operation. It is expected that the goal of the performance analysis isn't just to capture the picture of the solution's performance, but to pinpoint the bottlenecks and to collaborate with the stakeholders to improve the solution's quality and usability.

Considering the complex and holistic nature of the product performance and capacity management, it should span across the different phases of the SLDC, from the product design to operations support and SRE. This ensures both proper customer requirement management, early issue detection and quick response to the production incidents.