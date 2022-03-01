IBM Z systems Data Fabric Reference Architecture is a specialization of the broader IBM Data and Analytics Data Fabric architectural pattern which is geared towards amplifying use of data across an organization irrespective of type of data formats, data sources, location of data and usage of data. The various aspects of data lifecycle, from data access to consumption, those are covered by Data Fabric are data discovery, data governance, data quality, data classification, business context association, data lineage, self-service and data operationalization to make right data available in right place and time. See additional guidance:



Specializing the broader Data Fabric architectural pattern with respect to IBM Z® systems, drills down on two aspects:



• Dealing with governance and access to various data sources on IBM Z Systems (e.g., VSAM, IMS, DB2, …)

• Linux® on IBM Z or LinuxONE (MongoDB,...) and

• Implementing components of Enterprise-wide Data Fabric architecture on IBM Z Systems and Linux on IBM Z/LinuxONE. The solution includes components running on zSystems / LinuxONE and/or outside systems.



The Reference Architecture for Data Fabric is a template that can be used by enterprises as a guidance which can help them to implement various components of Data Fabric in their respective environments. The Data Fabric reference architecture has five key modules - namely Meta Data Import, Meta Data Enrichment, Meta Data Cataloging, Data Curation & Transformation and Data Consumption. These modules are key to realize benefits of Data Fabric stated before.



The reference architecture covers key components, the steps involved and the architecture decisions for each module which can help in realization the objective of the five modules. It also covers the various technology options available in IBM technology landscape to implement the components and the steps. For the Data Consumption module the generic consumption pattern is covered with the assumption that the details of each consumption use case would be covered by the respective reference architecture of each use case.



Application modernization for IBM Z architecture further details architectural patterns for modern, easier access to system-of-record (SOR) data on IBM Z and LinuxONE as well as various Data-integration centric patterns. This is essential in gaining insight for data-driven business value as applications share system-of-record (SOR) data either through direct access, replication, caching, or data virtualization concepts that combine data assets across the enterprise.



Also of interest should be the overall Data , Analytics and AI Reference Architecture:



