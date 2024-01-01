IBM Technology Zone (TZ) has built a deployment automation system that allows IBMers, Red Hat® and Partner seller (sellers) teams to select from a wide range of IBM® products and enables them to build unique, customized solutions. These solutions can be deployed into reserved TechZone OpenShift Clusters, or into an OpenShift cluster that was previously built including clusters built by TechZone OCP Installer. This system enables sellers to quickly build and share customized environments throughout the entire lifecycle of a sale including deployment in the customer’s cloud environment.

TZ Deployer is composed of a set of deployment automation scripts, a software catalog, and provisioning tools that leverage the catalog to deploy the scripts onto provisioned OpenShift® Clusters.