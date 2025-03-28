Supply chains are under enormous stress. As supply chain leaders, we’ve seen unprecedented levels of disruption, challenges with our ecosystem trading partner networks, tariff wars, real wars and tremendous turnover in human capital. Senior supply chain leaders are retiring in record numbers. Welcome or not, large scale change is afoot in our profession. And just when we thought things were on their way back to a new “hybrid” normal, a curious new technology in generative AI seems poised to upend the world of operations yet again.

Across media headlines, we see dark warnings about the existential risk of generative AI technologies to our culture and society. Yet as supply chain innovators, we know there is a rich history of applying technologies to continuously optimize operations. Is generative AI likely to drive an “extinction event” for supply chains as we know them? We think not. The fundamental nature of supply chain is evolutionary, and it has been that way since our craft was born out of the Toyota Production System in the 1950s. In supply chain, we take intentional but measured risks; we don’t swing for the fence.

As our profession looks to apply generative AI, we will undoubtedly take the same approach. With that mindset, we see the potential for step change improvements in efficiency, human productivity and quality. Generative AI holds all the potential to innovate beyond today’s process, technology and people constraints to a future where supply chains are foundational to delivering operational outcomes and a richer customer experience. But we must choose to embrace this new technology and make it part of the fabric of everything that we do.