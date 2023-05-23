IBM Automation Decision Services is now IBM Decision Intelligence Client Managed Software
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IBM Decision Intelligence Client Managed Software

Low-code, intelligent decision automation
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Put AI to work with low-code, intelligent decisions

IBM Decision Intelligence Client Managed Software (DICMS) is a business automation software for modeling and managing business decisions in an easy-to-use, low-code UI.
Low-code UI

Model business decisions with an easy-to-use, low-code UI.
Machine learning integration

Make predictive decisions with out-of-the-box machine learning integration.
AI integration

Enable AI applications to interact with decision automation content.
Collaboration

Collaborate on rules with SMEs across your organization.

See how it's used

Automation decision services loan approval product view
Credit and loan approvals

Approve loans quickly with a high degree of confidence the applicant won’t default, while managing regulatory requirements and helping ensure fairness, consistency and auditability.
Product view of promotion with automation decision services
Personalized promotions

Deliver promotions that are likely to be accepted based on everything you know about a given customer and your organization’s history.
Product view of fraud detection with automation decision services
Fraud detection

Apply machine learning to transactional data to find patterns of fraudulence and flag suspicious transactions before they impact profitability.
Product view of claims processing with automation decision services
Claims processing

Improve customer experience by processing claims quickly, while managing risk, keeping operating costs low and managing compliance with government regulations.
Automation decision services loan approval product view
Credit and loan approvals

Approve loans quickly with a high degree of confidence the applicant won’t default, while managing regulatory requirements and helping ensure fairness, consistency and auditability.
Product view of promotion with automation decision services
Personalized promotions

Deliver promotions that are likely to be accepted based on everything you know about a given customer and your organization’s history.
Product view of fraud detection with automation decision services
Fraud detection

Apply machine learning to transactional data to find patterns of fraudulence and flag suspicious transactions before they impact profitability.
Product view of claims processing with automation decision services
Claims processing

Improve customer experience by processing claims quickly, while managing risk, keeping operating costs low and managing compliance with government regulations.
Make a direct impact on your business
Improve effectiveness

Use insights to optimize the power of data, enabling more informed decisions in your business operations. Detect and act on issues before they impact operations.

 
Increase efficiency

Consistently and efficiently run business operations at scale. Automate approvals, process claims, onboard emplyees and clients, and help reduce noncompliance costs and prevent credit losses.
Manage compliance

Provide documented proof of decision process to support compliance auditing. Change policies as regulations evolve. Drive consistency between geographies, channels and regulations.