Recommended for you

Try now for free and save 10% on 12-month subscriptions, with IBM SPSS Statistics Pay as you go starting at USD 1.01/ GB of transfer with IBM® Aspera® Find out how prepared your business is for the upcoming DORA regulation Act now to take advantage of our current deals and promotions

Browse our technology From our flagship products for enterprise hybrid cloud infrastructure to next-generation AI, security and storage solutions, find the answer to your business challenge. View all products Shop special offers and discounts

AI & machine learning Use IBM Watsonx’s AI or build your own machine learning models Analytics Aggregate and analyze large datasets Compute & servers Run workloads on hybrid cloud infrastructure Databases Store, query and analyze structured data DevOps Manage infrastructure, environments and deployments IT automation Automate IT infrastructure management Quantum Run code on real quantum systems using a full-stack SDK Security & identity Cloud-native software to secure resources and simplify compliance

Case Study Application performance with AI-powered automation Capita plc is relying on IBM Turbonomic’s AI-powered automation capabilities to assure the performance of high resource workloads, supporting the digital transformation journey of customers worldwide. Learn more

Meet our global consultants Bringing together a diverse set of voices with new technology, we collaborate closely, ideate freely and swiftly apply breakthrough innovations that drive big impact. View IBM Consulting

Inside IBM Solving the world’s problems through technology wouldn’t be possible without our most important invention: the IBMer. Have a look at our talented teams. About IBM