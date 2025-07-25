A response to the requirement for the timely deployment of new technologies to:

Digitally transform UK Defence.

Facilitate accelerated operational decisions through connecting data, people and processes.

Create a secure digital backbone to combat cybersecurity attacks.

When faced with multiple disparate and siloed data repositories and systems, supporting all of our UK Defence organisations, the ability to use data for rapid and informed decision-making can be severely compromised. This issue is not unique and does occur across all industry domains, but for the Defence sector, the implications can have far-reaching consequences.

Our dedicated team supporting the realisation of Defence technology initiatives, have many years of working directly with the MOD and associated organisations here and abroad, including NATO. We understand your needs and your challenges and with our culture that fosters innovation, ideation and experimentation, we collaborate with you to deliver solutions that can be applied across the breadth of tactical to strategic contexts.