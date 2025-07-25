Combining agility and scale to serve the UK’s Defence digital innovation agenda
The exploitation of data and information is increasingly recognised as key to operational success for our armed forces.
Exercising ownership of data estates, alongside deployment of a blend of traditional and zero trust—data centric architecture and secure solutions drive efficiencies and accelerate real-time decision making across the extent of front-line and back-office operations.
A response to the requirement for the timely deployment of new technologies to:
When faced with multiple disparate and siloed data repositories and systems, supporting all of our UK Defence organisations, the ability to use data for rapid and informed decision-making can be severely compromised. This issue is not unique and does occur across all industry domains, but for the Defence sector, the implications can have far-reaching consequences.
Our dedicated team supporting the realisation of Defence technology initiatives, have many years of working directly with the MOD and associated organisations here and abroad, including NATO. We understand your needs and your challenges and with our culture that fosters innovation, ideation and experimentation, we collaborate with you to deliver solutions that can be applied across the breadth of tactical to strategic contexts.
Our aim is to maximise the reuse of existing customer intellectual property, yet augment it with the application of the latest advances in technology including AI, quantum computing, automation and mainframe modernisation. These augmentations support the delivery of secure, scalable and reliable end-to-end technology capabilities to transform with assurance and agility.
IBM brings into Defence the best of global technology developed and secured for one of the most demanding sectors.
Receive our monthly newsletters for thought-provoking insights on emerging trends.