IBMers get to experience truly diverse and far-reaching careers. The breakneck speed of change in the tech industry is staggering and we keep up by continually investing in our skills. IBMers have regular career conversations and have access to vast resources that support career growth and mobility.
IBMers performance is evaluated twice a year through a tool called Checkpoint. This experience is called "Performance Reflection" as it encourages IBMers to celebrate their accomplishments and plan for focus areas going forward. Performance is evaluated against two dimensions: business outcomes and skills. The results are one of the data points considered by managers when making bonus and compensation decisions for their teams.
Once you join us, you'll have access to a comprehensive program that will let you know the skills you need to take the next step in your career, including mentoring, courses, stretch opportunities, certifications and much more. On top of that, IBM also has online learning academies and classes for almost anything that you could think of. In fact, IBMers are encouraged to do 40 hours of learning every year. We call it Think40! This learning can be related to your role or just based on something that you find interesting and want to know more about. We even give IBMers virtual badges for completing certain learnings.
Depending on your needs, we'll provide you with anything you need to do your job. For more information, visit the Be Equal page.
Diversity and inclusion is part of IBM's DNA. We ensure everyone feels welcome and valued for who they are and we encourage our employees to be their whole self at work.
More than just joining a team; it’s about openness, collaboration, trust, and the invitation and expectation of thriving, having a voice, being active and part of creating IBM’s future. At IBM, we celebrate diversity of thought and experience in everything we do. Together, we inspire, innovate and change the world.
At IBM you can be part of our communities that celebrate diversity and foster visibility, inclusion and equality. These employee-led groups are supported by the company but operate autonomously to ensure a diverse and inclusive environment internally, but also creating impactful initiatives externally.
IBM has an active and ongoing Military and Veteran Initiative dedicated to hiring the best talent. For more information, visit the IBM Military and Veteran page.
We want to get to know the real you — your experience, personality, motivations and anything worth sharing. So don't be afraid to be yourself. You will stand out by showing how you can bring value to the organization. There are some useful blogs written by IBMers to help you stand out and increase your chances of being hired:
At IBM, we look for specific skills for our roles, which sometimes can be super specialized. You'll find this information in all our job descriptions. If you don't meet 100% of requirements but have a strong background, are passionate about your area of expertise and are fully open to grow and develop new skills everyday, don't hesitate to give it a go. In case you still need to acquire some skills, we have plenty of courses and trainings available for you. Check them out:
We use a variety of programming languages, operating systems and frameworks across IBM, depending on the needs of your job. Some of these include: Java, C, C++, Perl, Bash, Javascript, Python, Go, Ruby, Swift, PL/X, etc.
Moreover, you might need to learn new languages or skills for your job, like Agile methodology, Cloud, new frameworks and more. The landscape is constantly changing and adapting to what's new and best for our clients, so having a growth mindset will help you thrive in this environment.
If you want to know more, check out our developer community where you can access more than 100 open source programs, a library of knowledge resources and access to developer advocates who can help you.
The ability to work remotely will depend on the job you'll be doing and the makeup of your team. Some teams are globally distributed, but others need to work on-site due to the nature of the project.
There are no general guidelines for how much travel will be involved as an IBMer. However, some job roles do have a heavy travel requirement, depending on training, meetings, projects, and more. You'll have full travel support and your manager will work with you on all logistics as needed.
We work with Linux, Windows or Mac, depending on what workstation we need or prefer to do our job. Plus, IBM offices are equipped with any extra necessary tools such as monitors, iPads, and more! On top of that, we have plenty of programs where we can get laptops and other equipment at exclusive rates for personal use.
At IBM, you'll find the most used collaborative tools, as in any big tech company. From Slack, Mural and Trello, to Box, Jira, GitHub and more, we're constantly trying out all the new tools to find the ones that make our lives easier.
To assess your skills and abilities, we use what we call 'structured or behavioral interviews.' We will ask you questions related to the technical skills and behaviors required to be successful in the role. Of course, specific questions will vary depending on each role and experience level.
If you want to be prepared for this type of interview, try thinking of specific examples of when you have proven your skills and behaviors related to the role, but most importantly — think of outcomes. What did you achieve? How was success measured? What role did you play in making that happen?
We may ask you about your short, mid and long-term career goals, too.
For technical skill positions, use sites such as LeetCode (link resides outside ibm.com), Pramp (link resides outside ibm.com) and HackerRank (link resides outside ibm.com) to take as many practice tests as you can. This will help prepare you for the technical coding assessment, as well as the technical interview process.
The answer to this depends on a lot of different factors (i.e. which role you are applying to, how fast the applicant responds to specific questions after submitting their CV, the amount of applications that our recruiters receive, etc.)
Just know that our recruiters are working as quickly as they can to get through applications!
IBM has a great referral program available for IBMers to refer friends, family and co-workers for a job opportunity at IBM. If you know someone working for IBM, ask them to refer you through the IBM Referral Platform and apply through their custom link to register your application.
You will receive an offer letter. Upon accepting, you'll be invited to a pre-start site. Here, you'll find everything you need to get ready for your first day: tools, learning and more. You'll also able to connect with other soon-to-be IBMers like you.
Once you join, you'll have a welcome session that we call "Start at IBM". You'll learn a bit more about us, our values and the core of our business today. You'll also be invited to explore what your career at IBM will look like in the future.
Your manager and colleagues will guide you during these first weeks to learn everything you need and get up to speed. Remember to check our employee groups (we call them BRGs) that could be relevant for you, and don't hesitate to join and make an impact right from the start.
Search for the job you want on our website. Refine your search by including job title, skill or city and then filter by job category or experience level. Then fill out the application for the job you want.
IBM is the largest technology and consulting employer in the world, with over 280,000 employees serving clients in 170 countries. Our headquarters are located in Armonk, New York. You can check out the directory of worldwide IBM contacts and locations at IBM Planetwide.
Of course. Join our talent network and you'll be able to send in your CV and subscribe to job alerts based on your skills and interests.
IBM has a competitive benefits program designed to support employees and their families across all dimensions of health: physical, mental, social and financial. Benefits vary from country to country. We recommend checking out the job description or contacting your local recruitment team for more information in the country you are applying.
IBM offers a competitive compensation package within the industry. Similar to benefits, specific details on the salary and other compensation offerings may vary based on the role and regions. Your recruiter will provide more information during the application process.
IBM's culture is what drives us. We recognize the unique value and skills every individual brings to the workplace, therefore our culture is one of thinking: it's expected and it's definitely rewarded. We differentiate ourselves by responding YES when asked, "Will you help me with this?" because we're a friendly, collaborative bunch, made up of individuals who love to try new things and work with new people. With that, our inclusive teams help us make the greatest impact for our clients, our colleagues, and the world.
There is no formal dress code at IBM as we encourage you to wear what's more comfortable for you. It varies from country to country, as well as the job, but we would expect you to dress appropriately for your role and any given work situation. What's important for us is what you bring to the organization as an individual.
At IBM, we're committed to flexible workplace policies and comprehensive work-life programs to help you achieve balance while fostering success. You'll have an array of benefits and programs available to you, such as time off, flex time, parenting benefits and many more.
There are programs that IBM supports at various levels: global, national, regional and local. This ranges from employee contribution programs to local activities such as helping out at VA hospitals, school programs and food shelters. Each local office has a team that works to support networking and community service opportunities. There are also Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) opportunities available. You have to be a high-performer, and be invited, but select programs allow you to take a paid leave of absence to help do pro bono work for a developing country.
IBMers are passionate about what they do and are excited to share their experience with others! Most IBMers are open to connecting over LinkedIn. Try using LinkedIn to identify professionals within companies and industries that you are interested in entering. LinkedIn also has a "Career Advice" feature that is designed to connect users seeking advice on a career path, get insight into industries, and share best practices for projects currently being worked on.
Typically, we need you to apply to one of the roles first. This is required in order for us to legally consider you for any opportunities at IBM. Our recruitment teams evaluate many candidates and if you are being considered for the next stage of the application process, a recruiter will reach out to you directly.
In order to get an update on your application status, you must do it through our application portal — the same place where you applied. On our side, our recruiters are working through applications as quickly as they can. If you are moving along in the application process, a recruiter will reach out to you directly. If you have any specific problems with your application, don't hesitate to drop us a message through our social media accounts and we'll do our best to help you.
Getting a work visa sponsorship will depend on the job requirements. We hire people from all countries and backgrounds and each case is handled one by one to determine eligibility.
There are no set rules for what relocation benefits will be offered, as each case is handled differently. Our recruitment team will work with you on this during the application process.
When you apply for the first time, you'll be instructed to set up a user name and password. If you forget your user name or password, click Forgot Your Password in the Sign In box. You will receive a popup in your browser with instructions for recovery.
As an external applicant, you will be able to create an online application, upload a resume, and track the status of your applications via the candidate portal. This initial investment of your time will result in less data entry in future applications. You will also be able to view and apply to all global external openings, update your contact information, and refer friends via your social networks. This can all be done easily via mobile device from the candidate portal as well.
No. Due to the individual requirements of each job posting, you can only apply to one job opening at a time. You are free to apply to as many roles as you like, but you must complete each individual job application separately. Information provided in the application process will carry over to your next application, with the ability to review and edit each time.
No. There is no system limitation on the number of active applications you can have in the system.
Yes. You can view your current resume, status of applications, and even review offers in the candidate portal. Simply log in to your account from the gateway you applied in, and the landing page will give you several options for reviewing information relevant to the application process.
You can always track the status of your application. Log in to your account from the candidate portal, on the landing page, click on the link for Job Submission Status. If you are on the Search Openings screen, you will need to go back to Home screen first to see the link for Job Submission Status. From this page, you can review the status of all your applications. If you are not selected for the position, your status will be updated accordingly.
IBM is committed to the employment of people with disabilities. As part of being invited to complete an IBM assessment, all candidates receive instructions on how to request an accommodation or adjustment because of a disability. The IBM Selection and Assessment Team will personally work with each candidate needing an accommodation or adjustment.
If you withdraw your application, you will not be considered for the opportunity; however you will be able to re-activate your job submission at a later point if no other applicant is being considered for the job.
If you receive a notice saying that you have not been selected for a position, please understand that your application was reviewed and considered against the requirements of the job. While you were not a fit for that specific opportunity, we encourage you to continue exploring other IBM opportunities for which you may be a fit and that match your skills. Make sure that when you're filling out your application, you pay close attention to the questions asked and ensure you respond to all required questions accurately and completely.
Log in to your account on the candidate portal, and on the landing page, you will see an Edit Your Profile option. When you click on that, you'll be able to change your password, contact information, education and work history.
If you have login or technical issues not addressed in the FAQs above, please email us at ibmopps@us.ibm.com/uk-en with your issue. Please include the country you are applying from in the subject line of your email. Any inquiries made to this email address that are not related to login or technical issues will not be considered.
IBM does not use any automated employment decision tools that are subject to New York City Local Law 144 of 2021 (“NYC LL144”). IBM will periodically reassess its determination in this regard to remain compliant with the requirements of NYC LL144.