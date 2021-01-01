To assess your skills and abilities, we use what we call 'structured or behavioral interviews.' We will ask you questions related to the technical skills and behaviors required to be successful in the role. Of course, specific questions will vary depending on each role and experience level.

If you want to be prepared for this type of interview, try thinking of specific examples of when you have proven your skills and behaviors related to the role, but most importantly — think of outcomes. What did you achieve? How was success measured? What role did you play in making that happen?

We may ask you about your short, mid and long-term career goals, too.

For technical skill positions, use sites such as LeetCode (link resides outside ibm.com), Pramp (link resides outside ibm.com) and HackerRank (link resides outside ibm.com) to take as many practice tests as you can. This will help prepare you for the technical coding assessment, as well as the technical interview process.