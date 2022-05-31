Don’t worry — our scientifically validated assessments are designed to be engaging, fair and relevant to each role. We use assessments to measure skills and abilities that do not commonly emerge from interviews. This stage in the process allows you to truly demonstrate who you are and what value you can bring to the role.

At IBM, we’re proud of our 100+ years of work on diversity, inclusion and equality in the workplace. That legacy, and our continued commitment to advance equity in the workplace, informs our assessment approach. We recognize the value a diverse workforce brings to IBM and our IBMers, which is why we don’t have a blanket policy or procedure with respect to providing individuals with a disability accommodations or adjustments for assessments or interviews. Instead, at the beginning of the assessment process, we provide guidance on the expectations for your assessment experience.

If you are a person with a disability, you will be able to confidentially self-identify and provide details on your accommodation or adjustment request to complete the assessment process.



Our team will then review the details of your needs and work with you on accommodation or adjustment options for your application.