Learn the details about our application process and how our recruitment team will help you along the way.
To learn more about IBM’s global application process for candidates, check out the steps below. Since we hire in most regions around the world, the process might be a little different for some countries. If you’re ever unsure of the status of your application, you can check on it in the candidate portal.
Once you find a role that interests you, the first step is to complete your application online. To help us stay connected, we recommend that you join our Talent Network when applying.
Your application will be read by real IBMers who are experts in screening resumes and specialists in their respective fields.
You may be asked to complete some of our online assessments, which will vary depending on the role you applied to.
Don’t worry — our scientifically validated assessments are designed to be engaging, fair and relevant to each role. We use assessments to measure skills and abilities that do not commonly emerge from interviews. This stage in the process allows you to truly demonstrate who you are and what value you can bring to the role.
At IBM, we’re proud of our 100+ years of work on diversity, inclusion and equality in the workplace. That legacy, and our continued commitment to advance equity in the workplace, informs our assessment approach. We recognize the value a diverse workforce brings to IBM and our IBMers, which is why we don’t have a blanket policy or procedure with respect to providing individuals with a disability accommodations or adjustments for assessments or interviews. Instead, at the beginning of the assessment process, we provide guidance on the expectations for your assessment experience.
If you are a person with a disability, you will be able to confidentially self-identify and provide details on your accommodation or adjustment request to complete the assessment process.
Our team will then review the details of your needs and work with you on accommodation or adjustment options for your application.
Below are some examples of the types of assessments you may be asked to complete, depending on the role you applied to. Rest assured, no roles require you to complete all of them.
You’ll be presented with multiple choice and/or a coding interface to solve a few coding challenges, depending on the position you applied to. This assessment helps us understand your level of programming knowledge and ability.
This type of assessment helps us get to know you better and evaluate your skills through a series of interview questions. Your responses are captured by your webcam and microphone.
This text-based assessment presents you with a series of multiple-choice questions. It helps us better understand your English proficiency.
If you've successfully completed the assessments, the next stage may involve you being invited for an interview or Assessment Center visit.
Both are a great opportunity for us to get to know each other better (there’s no need to worry — at IBM, we’re a friendly bunch). For this stage of the process, we recommend doing some research into IBM and the area you want to work in – this is your chance to show us how much you want to work for us. Come prepared with any questions you want to ask us, as it's also your opportunity to interview us. In the meantime, you can check out our careers blog for useful information.
If you’re invited to additional interviews, they may be conducted over the phone, through video, or in-person, and you may be interviewed by more than one IBMer. If you’re invited to an Assessment Center, it’s likely you’ll be asked to participate in a number of group exercises, with potential for an in-person interview on that day.
We rigorously train and certify our hiring managers and talent team on interviewing best practices and unconscious bias to ensure you get the most out of your application journey. Our interviews involve a combination of job-related behavioral and situational questions to better understand your capabilities and prior experiences.
We’ll keep you regularly informed of any updates to your application status along the way. If you would like feedback after an interview, we're happy to help — just ask.
After your final interview, we’ll be in touch to let you know if you were chosen. If you were, we’ll then send you the appropriate documentation you’ll need to complete to begin your onboarding journey with us. You’ll then be onboarded as an IBMer, leading the way in this new era of technology and solving some of the world’s most challenging problems.
Given the volume of applications we receive across the globe, it’s not always possible for our talent team to contact you directly if you were unsuccessful in your application. We’ll do our best, but if you’d like to receive additional feedback, feel free to get in touch with your recruiter.