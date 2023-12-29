The goal of testing is to identify and resolve issues that would otherwise prevent the product from meeting end user expectations. However, costly quality issues have occurred over the years despite notable advancements in the testing of software applications. In the 1960s, software testing was largely limited to testing individual lines of code, or unit testing. But through the decades, the testing process expanded to include multiple types of testing strategies and test objectives, ranging from integration testing, which ensures that different software components can operate together, to regression testing, which checks whether code or feature updates hurt the software’s overall functionality.

While the development of different testing strategies can empower organizations to discover more issues, the variety of tests and test metrics available creates its own challenge: prioritization. Organizations are faced with prioritizing the types of testing and test cases necessary to identify the most urgent problems and address them expediently. This challenge is compounded by the growing complexity of products being tested: more functions and features per product necessitate even more testing.

A lack of prioritization and optimization in test planning can result in inefficient and ineffective testing cycles, impeding the execution of development methodologies like agile and DevOps while allowing costly defects to slip by. Fortunately, test management and test management tools can help mitigate these challenges, allowing development teams to accelerate the delivery of high-quality software and meet scalability demands.