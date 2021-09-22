What is anti-money laundering?

The Anti-Money Laundering Act is a collection of several acts and policies that work together to prevent and prosecute money-laundering crimes in the US The fight against money launderers also involves the collaboration between several domestic and international government organizations, as this crime often takes place in various countries. The following are overviews of some of the most noteworthy US acts that protect against money laundering.

These acts and organizations include:

Bank Secrecy Act (BSA): The BSA, also known as the Currency and Foreign Transaction Reporting Act, came into being in 1970, and it was the first legislation that sought to prevent and prosecute the act of money laundering through banks and other financial institutions. The Bank Secrecy Act requires banks to cooperate with government investigations to combat the funding of illegal activities by tracking the movement of money. For example, it requires banks to complete a currency transaction report (CTR) for any cash transaction exceeding USD 10,000.

Money Laundering Control Act: This act was created in 1986, and it made money laundering a federal crime. Its primary focus is to reign in money laundering by drug cartels. It allows the government to seize assets without charging anyone with a crime. The act also extended the CTR to include any transaction over 10,000, not just cash.

Annunzio-Wylie Anti-Money Laundering Act: This act from 1992 primarily focuses on banks. It requires them to implement anti-money laundering prevention practices and it penalizes them for allowing criminals to use their institutions for money laundering purposes. It introduced the Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) which banks need to complete if a client or transaction is suspected of money-laundering flags.

Patriot Act: This was implemented after the terrorist attacks in New York on 11 September 2001, and it aims to track and combat the financing of terrorism (CFT) and terrorist activities through money laundering. It strengthened the collaboration between banks and anti-terrorism units within the government, and it increased fines and sentences for money laundering. An essential point of the Patriot Act is the Customer Identification Programs (CIPs), also known as know your customer (KYC), which forces banks to vet their clients.

FinCEN: The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) added to the BSA and Patriot Act regulations, and it implemented strict rules for customer due diligence that financial institutions need to comply with.

Several domestic and international government organizations, institutions and law enforcement fight money laundering around the world.