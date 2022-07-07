Unprecedented shift: the Trickbot group is systematically attacking Ukraine.

Following ongoing research our team, IBM Security X-Force has uncovered evidence indicating that the Russia-based cybercriminal syndicate “Trickbot group” has been systematically attacking Ukraine since the Russian invasion — an unprecedented shift as the group had not previously targeted Ukraine. Between mid-April and mid-June of 2022 the Trickbot group, tracked by X-Force as ITG23 and also known as Wizard Spider, DEV-0193, and the Conti group, has conducted at least six campaigns — two of which have been discovered by X-Force — against Ukraine, during which they deployed IcedID, CobaltStrike, AnchorMail, and Meterpreter. Prior to the Russian invasion, ITG23 had not been known to target Ukraine, and much of the group’s malware was even configured to not execute on systems if the Ukrainian language was detected.

ITG23’s campaigns against Ukraine are notable due to the extent to which this activity differs from historical precedent and the fact that these campaigns appeared specifically aimed at Ukraine with some payloads that suggest a higher degree of target selection.

ITG23 is a financially motivated cybercriminal gang known primarily for developing the Trickbot banking Trojan, which was first identified in 2016; since that time the group has used its payloads to gain a foothold in victim environments for ransomware attacks, including Ryuk, Conti, and Diavol. The systematic attacks observed against Ukraine include reported and suspected phishing attacks against Ukrainian state authorities, Ukrainian individuals and organizations, and the general population. Successful attacks that resulted in data theft or ransomware would provide ITG23 with additional extortion opportunities, and particularly damaging attacks could harm Ukraine’s economy.

The observed activities reported in this blog highlight a trend of this group choosing targets that align with Russian state interests against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict. In addition to an announcement by the Conti Ransomware group (which IBM tracks as part of ITG23) that they would act in support of Russian state interests at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, leaked chats between ITG23 members indicated that two senior individuals within the group had previously discussed in mid-April 2021 the targeting of entities that “work against the Russian Federation” and agreed that they were (Russian) “patriots.” Additionally, the Executive Director of Bellingcat claimed to have received a tip that a cybercriminal group was in communication with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

While investigating these campaigns, X-Force analysts also spotted new malware and tools being used by ITG23: a malicious Excel downloader used to deliver the payloads, a self-extracting archive (SFX) designed to drop and build ITG23 payloads such as AnchorMail, and a malware crypter X-Force has dubbed “Forest”. Of note, the Forest crypter has also been used with the Bumblebee malware, providing further evidence that ITG23 is behind Bumblebee. In this article, we provide details on the six campaigns we identified and describe the new malware and tools used during these attacks.